‘Hunger-Free November’: San Antonio Food Bank battles senior food insecurity with new initiative

SAN ANTONIO – Tens of thousands of senior citizens in South Texas are struggling to make ends meet, which leads to food insecurity.

The San Antonio Food Bank is stepping up and helping out with a new campaign to help seniors.

Lisa Davidson, a Navy veteran whose job eventually brought her to San Antonio, shared her story about what led her to face food insecurity.

Davidson said she was doing very well in the military but her job was outsourced overseas in 2017 and she was unemployed. Despite efforts to find a good job, she found herself needing help from the Food Bank.

She has been coming to the Food Bank distribution and pantries since 2018. While that has helped keep her afloat financially, inflation keeps eating away at her budget.

“It was, but my rent just went up about $70 after last month. And then, too, that really finished off what I have left after my VA check. And then I’m only getting like about $40 increase next year. So it’s not a match. And I’m still trying to get caught up with electricity,” Davidson said.

To help battle those challenges, the Food Bank has created the Hunger-Free November for Seniors initiative, which aims to dedicate 70 pounds of food for every senior dealing with food insecurity.

“They’re a lifesaver to me,” Davidson said. “I’m really, really grateful. I mean, it’s like it means that you got food for another week.”

Saving money on food helps Davidson use what money she has for necessities.

“For me, they also help because now I can concentrate on household stuff, personal hygiene stuff. When I go to the supermarket and fill that bag that costs so much,” she said.

Davidson said despite still trying to pay off the high electricity bills from the hot summer, she remains optimistic.

“I’ll be a lot worse off without them (Food Bank). And that’s why I’m smiling today, because it gives me a chance,” Davidson said.

If you’re interested in sponsoring a senior for the initiative, click here.