Firefighters respond to a fatal fire on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in the 5100 block of Hardy Road.

SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed in a fire at a home in South Bexar County on Wednesday, according to firefighters.

The fire started around 7 a.m. in the 5100 block of Hardy Road, east of Interstate 37 and Mathis Road.

Firefighters at the scene said 10 people were inside the home when the fire broke out, but only nine escaped. A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.