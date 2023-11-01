Some Victor brand dog food recalled due to risk of salmonella

Mid America Pet Food is voluntarily recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Mid America Pet Food is recalling several lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food — Select Beef Meal & Rice Formula.

The food is manufactured in Mount Pleasant.

The recall applies to the following lot numbers and bag sizes:

Lot number 1000016890, 5-pound bag, best-by date of 6/12/2024

Lot number 1000016891, 15-pound bag, best-by date of 6/12/2024

Lot number 1000016892, 40-pound bag, best-by date of 6/12/2024

The lot information can be found on the back of the bag.

The product should not be sold or consumed by animals.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends destroying the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access and says pet food bowls, cups and storage containers should be sanitized. People should wash their hands after handling the product.

Salmonella can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever in humans and animals, and in rare cases, more serious ailments.

If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has any symptoms, you should contact your veterinarian.

This recall is separate from the one reported by the FDA in September that affected one lot of Victor Super Premium Dog Food — Hi-Pro Plus in 5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385 and a best-by date of 4/30/2024.