Three candidates vying for vacant Uvalde mayor seat in November 7 election

UVALDE, Texas – Friday is the last day for early voting for the Nov. 7 elections, which includes a race we are following closely — the Uvalde mayoral race.

On July 26, then-mayor Don McLaughlin announced he was stepping down to run for a seat in the Texas House.

Now, three candidates are in a race to take the mayor seat: former mayor Cody Smith, Uvalde CISD teacher Veronica Martinez, and Lexi Rubio’s mom, Kim Rubio.

All three have said they’re committed to helping unite Uvalde no matter what happens on election day.

Veronica Martinez

Martinez said she sees how divided the community is and wants to help bridge the gap and create understanding.

“I am going to have to be firm but fair and understanding at the same time, just like working at the school with the children,” Martinez said. “I decided to join the race for many reasons. One of them was to help our community, like everyone, you know, move forward.”

Kim Rubio

Rubio, who lost her daughter, Lexi, in the Robb Elementary tragedy in May 2022, says her experience as a lifelong resident, a local journalist, and an advocate in the wake of her loss will set her up for success.

“While I miss my daughter and I am going through unimaginable grief, I still want to honor her with actions, and I want to see my community come back together and thrive,” Rubio said. “There’s a lot of tension. And I recognize that it could get worse. And if we get to a point where we’re so divided, do we never come back from it? So I want it to be a part of bringing my community back together.”

Cody Smith

Cody Smith wasn’t available for an interview but sent the following statement to KSAT 12 News:

“As a lifelong resident of Uvalde, I love this town and this community. I am honored to live and work here and am dedicated to improving our city and community as a whole.

“I would be remiss in not identifying that at current, there are many who are hurting and who need help, support, and resources, and in a variety of ways. It is our collective job as neighbors to them, to extend our time and empathy, and help in any way that we can.

“As past Mayor for 4 years, and City Councilman for 13, I understand the leadership this position affords to not only unify and strengthen our community, but facilitate a wave of difference makers who can impact our citizens for generations.

“No matter what happens on Election Day, I am committed to Uvalde and our truly wonderful community, each and every day.”