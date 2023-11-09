76º
Local News

Man shot dead during argument near downtown

No arrests yet

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Police investigate a deadly shooting at Bonham and McCullough Avenue on Nov. 9, 2023. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed during an argument with two others downtown early Thursday morning.

According to San Antonio police, the man, who is believed to be homeless, was arguing with two others near the intersection of Bonham and McCullough Avenue at 6:30 a.m. A witness told investigators that at least one of the men pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

By the time police arrived, the other men involved were gone.

Police are investigating.

