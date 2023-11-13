Jury finds man guilty in fatal triple shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Monday found a man guilty of capital murder in connection with the slayings of three men.

Jurors deliberated for a little over five hours before finding Jacob Brownson guilty.

Because the death penalty was not an option in this case, Brownson was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole..

Brownson is charged in the Sept. 27, 2016, shooting deaths of Pedro Garcia, Matthew Martinez and Anthony Rodrigues.

The men were found with multiple gunshot wounds inside their North Side apartment.

Brownson, who was a friend of three men, was arrested months later and charged with capital murder.

During the four-day trial, the jury heard testimony and saw evidence from the scene.

In closing arguments Monday, the defense said the state didn’t do enough to prove Brownson committed the crime.

“There is no credible evidence, there is no forensics,” defense attorney Joseph Esparza said. He went on to say that not only was there no eyewitness to the crime but the lead detective on the case did sloppy work.

Esparza also pointed other possible suspects and that Brownson’s ex-wife’s testimony wasn’t credible because she was given immunity.

In the state’s closing arguments, prosecutors said they did prove that Brownson pulled the trigger. Special prosecutor Tim Molina said a neighbor described a man wearing a light-colored hoodie and blue jeans leaving the apartment. Surveillance from a nearby gas station minutes before the murders showed Brownson wearing the exact same clothing.

Molina finished his closing urging the jurors to find Brownson guilty.

“It’s time to end this and close this chapter for the families,” Molina said. “Jacob Brownson is guilty of the cruel and horrible murders of these three young men.”

Since being in jail, Brownson has racked up more charges, including escape and deadly weapon in a penal institute.