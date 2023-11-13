SAPD seek 2 people who may be persons of interests in ‘major crimes’

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking two suspects suspected of an attempted robbery at the Pit Stop Food Mart at 1203 Babcock Road on Oct. 22 around 11:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking two people who may be persons of interest in “major crimes” across the city.

One of the crimes they are suspected of includes an attempted robbery at a convenience store.

According to SAPD, the suspects entered the Pit Stop Food Mart at 1203 Babcock Road on Oct. 22 around 11:30 p.m. and tried to steal several items.

When a store employee locked the two suspects inside of the store, another suspect outside the store discharged a firearm, breaking the store’s glass window.

Moments later, the suspects inside the store left the premises through the broken window.

Several people were inside the store at the time, but no injuries were reported.

If you know who the suspects are, call SAPD at 210-207-7635.