SAPD officer arrested on domestic violence charge, police say

Mark Andrew Sanchez Jr., 28, was charged with assault bodily injury-married, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was arrested on Tuesday morning on a domestic violence charge, according to the department.

Mark Andrew Sanchez Jr., 28, was charged with assault bodily injury-married, a Class A misdemeanor, records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $5,000.

San Antonio police said the victim filed a report with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and Sanchez turned himself in on Tuesday.

Additional information about the allegations was not released.

Sanchez, a five-year veteran of the force, was suspended immediately without pay, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page.

If you are in crisis you can:

- call 911

- call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

- call the local Family Violence Prevention Services, which runs the shelter at 210-799-7233.

- call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.