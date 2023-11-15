San Antonio International Airport ranked No. 2 by The Wall Street Journal

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport is ranked No. 2 on The Wall Street Journal’s list of Best Midsize Airports for 2023.

According to a news release, SAT jumped up two spots from last year’s No. 4 ranking and missed the No. 1 spot by less than a point.

The newspaper’s annual U.S. Airport Rankings rate the 50 busiest airports based on reliability, value and convenience. SAT’s overall score is 70.4, behind San José Mineta International Airport in California, which scored 71.2.

“This is spectacular news about SAT being ranked #2,” Airport Director Jesus Saenz said. “We are always aiming to be the #1 airport. We are so close! Being ranked second best airport shows we are doing a stellar job serving our travelers. We are so proud of our entire team. Their passion for helping people and our strong partnerships with our airlines help us stand out. We’ve had a phenomenal year. We’re up to 45 nonstop destinations – including our first flights to Europe that start in May 2024.”

The WSJ evaluates each airport on 30 factors. Information is gathered from government data and traveler surveys to account for the entire process, from buying a ticket to arriving at a destination. The rankings highlight which airports have the most on-time flights, short waits throughout a traveler’s trip and their favorite amenities.

According to the WSJ, SAT ranked: