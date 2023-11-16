57º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Home invasion, baseball bat assault leads to 6-year-old boy’s death

Jeremy Diaz, 6, died from his injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Williamson Country, Georgetown
crime scene tape (WPLG)

A 6-year-old boy has died after sustaining injuries from an assault with a baseball bat during an attack in September, according to a Facebook post from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Diaz, 6, was hospitalized for his injuries after the Sept. 11 attack.

Georgetown police responded to a disturbance call around 5 a.m. at his home.

Detectives would soon determine that a 39-year-old man, identified as Daniel Logan, forced his way into the home.

Daniel Logan. (Williamson County Jail)

Logan, armed with a baseball bat, attacked two individuals while inside the home, including Diaz, police said.

A CNN report cites an affidavit that says that Logan broke into the Diaz’s home next door and allegedly hit Diaz and his mother with a baseball bat before being confronted by another male in the house.

Logan was charged with two first-degree felonies, including injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office says that pending findings from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and in cooperation with the District Attorney’s Office, the case will be presented to a grand jury for the charges to be raised to capital murder.

Logan is currently held on bonds totaling $650,000, according to records with the Williamson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email