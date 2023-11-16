Home invasion, baseball bat assault leads to 6-year-old boy’s death

A 6-year-old boy has died after sustaining injuries from an assault with a baseball bat during an attack in September, according to a Facebook post from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Diaz, 6, was hospitalized for his injuries after the Sept. 11 attack.

Georgetown police responded to a disturbance call around 5 a.m. at his home.

Detectives would soon determine that a 39-year-old man, identified as Daniel Logan, forced his way into the home.

Daniel Logan. (Williamson County Jail)

Logan, armed with a baseball bat, attacked two individuals while inside the home, including Diaz, police said.

A CNN report cites an affidavit that says that Logan broke into the Diaz’s home next door and allegedly hit Diaz and his mother with a baseball bat before being confronted by another male in the house.

Logan was charged with two first-degree felonies, including injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office says that pending findings from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office and in cooperation with the District Attorney’s Office, the case will be presented to a grand jury for the charges to be raised to capital murder.

Logan is currently held on bonds totaling $650,000, according to records with the Williamson County Jail.