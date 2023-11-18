Homeowner reflects on participation in home rehabilitation program

SAN ANTONIO – A city program helping preserve homes is closing applications soon and hundreds of people have already applied.

Ruth Paine said they are now living in a healthier and safer environment thanks to San Antonio’s Home Rehabilitation Program.

“My home was demolished,” Paine said.

A new home was built for Paine and her family at no cost. She was chosen for the program and received a forgivable loan.

Paine said her old home had several issues.

“Not safe at all. The house could have collapsed at any time,” Paine said.

Veronica Garcia, the director of the Neighborhood and Housing Services Department, said they have funding to help about 600 people a year.

“We are looking for families who are low to moderate income. Making less than $65,000 a year,” Garcia said.

The program will help with minor repairs like replacing water heaters and windows to major repairs like fixing the foundation of a home.

“All of our rehabilitation project comes with a one-year warranty. So, if there is an issue that comes within that year after the work is done, we can bring the contractor back. Take a look at the issue and make those repairs quickly,” Garcia said.

Applications will be accepted until November 20, 2023. You can learn more or apply here.