‘I have no excuse’: Suspect shows remorse during arrest for shooting that left man hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in custody after gunning down a man in the parking lot of an IHOP, leaving him hospitalized with critical injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Before being taken to the Bexar County Jail, the suspect, Roberto Banda, told reporters he “had no excuse” for his crime and that he would be praying for the victim and his family.

Banda, 31, was arrested Saturday on a charge of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.

His charge stems from a shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. on Nov. 4 outside of an IHOP restaurant in the 800 block of East Commerce.

Police said initially, an argument unfolded in the parking lot involving Banda and a few other people. The victim, a man, and a few others went outside to break up the argument.

Banda then left the scene, and the others involved went back inside the restaurant.

About an hour later, the situation escalated. Police said Banda returned to the restaurant’s parking lot, where the victim was sitting inside his car, waiting for his wife to finish her shift at IHOP.

Banda pulled up in a vehicle and began firing rounds at the victim, striking him multiple times. Banda then drove away before the officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he is still hospitalized with severe wounds.

Investigators were able to locate Banda and his vehicle at his residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

Banda will be held in the Bexar County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

