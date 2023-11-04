Argument at downtown IHOP ends in shooting, San Antonio police say

SAPD investigates shooting at downtown IHOP on November 4, 2023 in the 800 block of East Commerce St.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an argument inside a downtown IHOP led to a shooting overnight Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 800 block of East Commerce Street.

Police at the scene said a man was waiting for his wife to get off of work at IHOP when he got into an argument with two men inside the restaurant.

The man left the restaurant and waited for his wife in his vehicle.

Shortly after, the two men drove by the vehicle and opened fire, striking the man five times.

Bystanders performed lifesaving measures before he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.