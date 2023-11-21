Edgewood ISD police officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to families

SAN ANTONIO – Edgewood ISD Police Officers filled their vehicles with bags of food on Monday morning to surprise families in the school district.

Chief of Police Jesse Quiroga and his team stopped by homes to give families a holiday meal.

“We identify our families through our social workers, counselors, teachers and nurses in our school district,” Quiroga said.

Officers began delivering meals last week.

“In-between our calls for service, they will be out delivering a meal to our families,” Quiroga said.

Quiroga said officers have been delivering meals for about nine years and they are delivering to about 250 families this year.

Police officers also handed out turkeys and hams instead of traffic tickets.

“Our police officers will identify minor traffic violations and in those traffic violations, we will do a traffic stop. Our point is to educate the public on safe driving, but also build a sense of community. Instead of offering a citation or even a warning citation, we offer you a turkey or a ham,” Quiroga said.

Quiroga said poverty is high in Edgewood community and they work around the year to provide families with different resources.

“The majority of our kids qualify for free or reduced lunch. I don’t want to sound cliché, but we all need to come together as a community to empower each other, to help each other out,” Quiroga said.

This holiday season, the Edgewood ISD Police Department is spreading kindness and joy.