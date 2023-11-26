56º
Man arrested after stealing EMS unit, leading officers on chase into Kerr County, SAPD says

Kerr County deputies arrested suspect at Mile Marker 517 after taking over pursuit

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Kerr County, SAPD, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – Kerr County deputies arrested a 35-year-old man who stole an EMS unit from a hospital near the downtown area in San Antonio, according to SAPD.

Officers were called to Metropolitan Methodist in the 1300 block of McCollough Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

EMS workers later tracked the vehicle at Fredericksburg Road and Callaghan.

Prue Substation officers were called to find the vehicle, which Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies eventually found and chased on I-10 West past Boerne, according to SAPD.

Kerr County deputies took over the pursuit and eventually caught up to the suspect, arresting him at Mile Marker 517.

San Antonio police eventually arrived at the scene and processed the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was booked in Kerr County and charged with evading in a vehicle. Additional charges are pending, SAPD says.

