SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was shot west of downtown, and a suspect has not been found, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the area of El Paso Street and South San Marcos on Sunday afternoon.

Police say two men got into an altercation over money when a man on a bicycle in his 30s shot the pedestrian.

The injury was not life-threatening, according to SAPD. The injured man’s condition is unclear.

Police have not found the shooter.