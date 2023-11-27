57º
Man on parole for child sex crime arrested again on same charge

Marquise Anton Moore, 34, had been on parole for sexual assault of a child charge

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Marquise Anton Moore, 34, was arrested Monday morning. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Monday morning for the alleged sexual assault of a child at a home in east Bexar County.

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Marquise Anton Moore, 34, had been on parole since September for the same charge when he was arrested.

“This suspect … is nothing short of a career criminal,” Salazar said at a press conference.

According to the sheriff, BCSO received a call around 6:20 a.m. Monday from someone at the home where the alleged incident occurred.

The caller said someone caught Moore committing a sex act with the child around four hours before calling BCSO.

After he was allegedly caught in the act, Moore took away cellphones from everyone in the home to prevent them from calling authorities, Salazar said.

That’s when Moore apparently took a large amount of sleeping pills in an effort to harm himself, Salazar said.

Moore fell asleep, and that’s when someone in the home got a phone and called authorities.

The suspect will be booked into the Bexar County Jail for aggravated assault of a child.

His bond amount is unknown at this time.

“My hope is to keep this subject behind bars,” Salazar said.

