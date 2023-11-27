Olympic medalist Shannon Miller details cancer diagnosis and explains how gymnastics helped her fight for her life

World-famous gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Shannon Miller is advocating for women everywhere to go to their doctors and get checked.

In the fall of 2010, Miller went to a regular appointment at her doctor’s office. A baseball-sized tumor was found on her ovary. By January 2011, she was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer called “germ cell” ovarian cancer.

Miller’s gymnastics background would play a huge role in her cancer fight.

“I think sports teaches you so many great life lessons, things like goal setting and teamwork, positive mindset, resiliency and I think those were the things that I relied on, I kind of tapped into and utilized during my cancer journey,” Miller said.

Miller, 46, began gymnastics at a young age in Oklahoma. Throughout her career, Miller would make a name for herself. She is a seven-time Olympic medalist and was part of the “Magnificent Seven.” In the 1996 Olympics, Miller along with her six teammates would become the first women’s United States Gymnastics team to win team gold. Miller was also the first American gymnast to win gold on the balance beam.

Overall, Miller has 59 international and 49 national competition medals.

“I was no longer trying to get a 10 on a balance beam routine, I was trying to get out of bed in the morning, brush my teeth and walk twice around the dining room table,” said Miller.

After her diagnosis, Miller began chemotherapy, which was another battle in itself. The chemotherapy led to many side effects like nausea, dehydration, fatigue and GI issues. With help from her family, doctors and her own perseverance, Miller was able to beat her ovarian cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 20,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2023, and about 13,000 will die from it.

It’s important to know the symptoms of ovarian cancer. The CDC says some of those include:

Vaginal bleeding (especially if you are past menopause)

Pain in the pelvic area

Bloating

Feeling full quickly

Difficulty eating

A change in your bathroom habits

Miller says women should never be afraid to talk to their doctors, even if they aren’t showing symptoms.

“Don’t be afraid to speak up. When something doesn’t feel right for you, speak up and keep speaking up,” Miller said.