‘Love triangle’ shooting leaves 1 man dead outside post office on Northeast Side

San Antonio police investigate a fatal shooting outside a post office in the 1900 block of Austin Highway.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed in what police called a “love triangle” Tuesday outside a US Post Office on the Northeast Side.

According to Camelia Juarez, a San Antonio police spokeswoman, the man was parked in a vehicle outside the post office in the 1900 block of Austin Highway around noon when another man and woman walked up to him.

The three got into an argument, both men flashed guns and a shootout ensued, police said.

The victim died at the scene. The man who shot him is in custody. Juarez said there is a chance the shooting will be ruled self-defense. The woman is also being questioned.

The post office remains open.