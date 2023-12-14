Downtown traffic will be heavy this weekend. City officials say to plan ahead.

SAN ANTONIO – This month, visitors from all over will be in town to experience the holidays in San Antonio so city officials are telling everyone to plan ahead to deal with traffic, construction, and parking. This weekend — December 15 through 17 — traffic is expected to be even heavier.

City leaders are urging people to make use of public transportation or ride-sharing through Uber or Lyft to avoid the hassle of getting through traffic yourself. If you are planning to drive downtown, take some extra time to get to where you need. You can also use the address of your preferred parking facility in your GPS app for better navigation.

Downtown city-owned parking spots. (City of San Antonio)

And when it comes to parking, the City of San Antonio offers some options including the St. Mary’s Garage at 205 E. Travis Street and the City Tower Garage at 117 Commerce Street. Both are just steps away from the River Walk and offer plenty of room.

You can also find free parking on Downtown Tuesdays in city-owned facilities from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and City Tower Sundays at the City Tower Garage from 7 a.m. to midnight.