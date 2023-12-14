UTSA graduate overcomes adversity through his education

SAN ANTONIO – Emerson Larios has an incredible journey and his story begins in Honduras.

“I was like with my family until I was like six years old. Then I was in an orphanage for like eight to like 14,” Larios said.

While at the orphanage, Larios said he focused on studying and diving deep into biology and math.

“When I got to the orphanage, I was basically given opportunities to study and I think that became a refuge for me, academia and learning, and it became a way in which to cope with the adversity,” Larios said.

Larios’ hard work paid off and in 2007, Larios was awarded an academic scholarship to attend a school in Auburn, Alabama and says his host family changed his life forever.

“They have supported me throughout all my academic endeavors,” Larios said.

Larios loves education and earned a bachelors degree in Science and minor in chemistry at the University of Mobile and a master’s degree in biology at Auburn University.

Most recently he crossed the stage at UTSA and received his second master’s in psychology.

Larios became interested in UTSA after learning about their psychology program and the different studies professors were doing.

“My love for learning, for scholar work and research has grown and the opportunities that are here are big. So I hope that I develop skills to get those opportunities,” Larios said.

Larios is continuing his education and is working on a doctoral degree in psychology.

“One of main what the main focus in a research lab is sleep and how how can sleep affects stress development and then subsequent traumatic stress disorder and stuff. So that’s really like I want to do research in that area. Like where does biology and psychology come into play and how that works,” Larios said.

Larios is grateful for everyone who supported him in his journey.