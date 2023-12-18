UTSA graduate hopes to increase the number of Black women faculty in higher education

San Antonio – Jasmine Victor grew up in Northwest Houston and thrived at different educational institutions.

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in public relations from the University of Houston.

“In both of those roles, I was doing higher ed roles like a resident assistant or a teaching assistant. And so then I was like, I really like the higher ed piece of it, really. So then I came into education leadership classes here at UTSA,” Victor said.

Victor continued to excel at UTSA and recently graduated with a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies.

“The reason I ended up in higher education was just to help different, you know, young adults come into themselves and develop and learn different things about themselves,” Victor said.

Victor has started her postdoctoral research fellowship at the Urban Education Institute.

“We do research that improves educational outcomes for a pre-k through workforce in San Antonio and beyond,” Victor said.

Through other research, Victor found the percentage of black women in full-time professor positions is really low and she hopes to change that.

“Ultimate goal is to get into a faculty position where I could be in a classroom setting because I want to just increase the visibility of black women in college classrooms and just help expose students to different things they may not have been exposed to in their childhood,” Victor said.

Victor is thankful for her parents who supported her in different ways.