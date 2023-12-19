69º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Texas, Bexar County leaders remember Jovonie Ochoa 20 years after his horrific death

Jovonie Ochoa died by starvation in 2003 at the hands of his grandmother and other family members.

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: Child Abuse, Jovonie Ochoa
Jovonie Ochoa died by starvation in 2003 at the hands of his grandmother and other family members. (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – State and county leaders held a memorial Tuesday for a little boy who was tragically killed 20 years ago.

Jovonie Ochoa was 4 years old and weighed 16 pounds when he died on Christmas Day in 2003.

Family members starved him over several months in his grandmother’s West Side home.

The investigation into his death also revealed he had been tied to a bed frame, and his mouth was covered with duct tape.

The case sparked outrage and some change, but some local leaders are saying enough is still not being done to take care of children in Texas.

“Texas failed these kids, and it needs to stop,” Texas State Rep. Liz Campos said.

Campos has been pushing for change in Texas and for more training to be done for those who handle child abuse cases.

“DFPS (Department of Family and Protective Services) has dropped the balls,” Campos said. “The investigators need to be trained. They need to be involved. And if there is a recommendation for a child to be removed, they need to be removed.”

The hope moving forward is that no more kids have to suffer like Jovonie did.

The child’s grandmother, Maria Palacios, was sentenced to life in prison and is eligible for parole in 2034.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email