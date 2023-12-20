United Way’s ‘Project Warmth’ coat drives sends 800+ coats to more than 450 families in need in San Antonio area

United Way San Antonio hosted their ninth-annual coat drive this year.

The organization says their goal of 500 coats for families in need was surpassed.

The charity group was able to get more than 800 coats donated, said Kevin Femmel, communications director at United Way San Antonio.

The coats went to more than 450 families in our area, he added.

“It’s getting a little cold now but it’s going to get much colder in January, February so it’s nice to know there’s 800 kids out there. They’re going to be able to play outside and have fun with their family and their parents aren’t going to have to worry about that additional cost,” Femmel said.

Femmel said United Way is a hub of nonprofit organizations.

When people want to donate their time, money or items to a nonprofit but don’t know where, United Way helps find groups that can get assistance to families in need.

“We raise money every year, roughly $50 million. What we do is we put that back into the community,” Femmel said.

If you or someone you know is interested in getting help from United Way, you can call their 211 helpline.

Throughout the year, United Way hosts multiple drives and fundraising events.

Project Warmth always runs before winter begins. This year, the coat drive is going from October 31 to November 21.

Their next drive will be this upcoming February and it will focus on getting basic needs like toilet paper and deodorant to those who need it most.

After the drive ended, United Way donated coats to the families they serve.

“They can come pick them up, we can deliver them, we really just want to meet them where they are and make sure we are as accessible as we can be for them,” Femmel said.

You can learn more about Project Warmth online.