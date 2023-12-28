Hill Country SPCA receives $250K grant

HCSPCA received a $250,000 grant from the David and Judy Norsworthy Charitable Trust.

FREDERICKSBURG, Tx – The Hill Country SPCA (HCSPCA) has received a $250,000 grant from the David and Judy Norsworthy Charitable Trust.

The HCSPCA said it received a “remarkable gift” and was thankful for the support to its animal shelter.

The David and Judy Norsworthy Charitable Trust is a foundation located in Austin, according to the website Cause IQ.

Frost Bank is a trustee, and some bank leaders worked with the trust to help them decide.

Ann Fischer, trustee and senior vice president of Frost Bank, said, “We are happy to announce that we have selected the Hill Country SPCA as our grant recipient.”

This is the trust’s first grant awarded, and the HCSPCA was chosen after extensive research, according to the press release.

The trust’s mission is inspired by co-founder Judy Norsworthy, whose passion involved animal rescues and veteran assistance.