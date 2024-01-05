Man sentenced to 53 years in prison for child sex crime

Simon Bullock, 23, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to 53 years in prison.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Friday to 53 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Simon Bullock, 23, was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child in the 175th District Court. His sentencing immediately followed.

The charge Bullock was convicted of prevents him to be eligible for parole, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to the DA’s Office, Bullock repeatedly abused the victim from late 2021 to June 2022.

An outcry from the victim to a family member triggered an investigation, which linked Bullock to the crimes by DNA evidence.

The victim testified against Bullock in the trial.

“Simon Bullock is now facing the consequences for his crime against a child. Today’s verdict emphasizes Bexar County’s commitment to combat crimes targeting children,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “We commend the trial team for their unwavering dedication and praise the victim for displaying remarkable courage.”