Ronald McDonald House in San Antonio to add new bedrooms

SAN ANTONIO – More families will soon be able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House in San Antonio.

According to a news release, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio is partnering with Hope Hits Harder Cancer Foundation and CHRISTUS Children’s to add eight new bedrooms at the existing facility on the fourth floor of the hospital downtown.

The new rooms will allow an additional 125 families each year to stay in the hospital where their child is receiving medical services.

Families are given a private bedroom and bathroom, and have access to a fully stocked kitchen, laundry room, living spaces, play area, and a community of people who understand their struggle.

Parents are able to cook a warm meal, grab a quick shower, or check on their laundry while never leaving the hospital.

“This is truly an incredible opportunity for families with children receiving medical treatment at CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital. We have operated 16 family bedrooms inside the CHRISTUS Children’s but are always full and this year alone we have had to turn away 100 families. Thanks to our partners Hope Hits Harder and CHRISTUS Children’s, the additional rooms will ensure we can provide a home away from home for families whenever they need it, for as long as they need it,” said Travis Pearson, Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio CEO.

Families are eligible to stay at Ronald McDonald House for all types of medical treatment at no cost to them. As a result, Ronald McDonald House saves families $5,000 a month on lodging, food, and related travel expenses while their child receives critical medical services.

The project is estimated to be completed late this year. The total is approximately $1 million, the news release said.