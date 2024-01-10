‘I forgive you’: Father of slain school teacher delivers powerful speech in court to man who killed his son

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with murdering a San Antonio teacher and coach in 2022 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday per a plea deal.

Mathew Wiessing was convicted of murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Echaniz, 23.

Echaniz was leaving his apartment in the 4800 block of Gus Eckhert when Wiessing approached him and shot him several times.

Police at the time said that Wiessing was upset that his ex-girlfriend had begun dating Echaniz.

Echaniz was a teacher and coach at Great Hearts Forest Heights at the time of his death.

In court on Wednesday, Wiessing expressed his remorse and apologized to the Echaniz family before he was sentenced.

The victim’s father, John Echaniz, gave victim impact statement that lasted more than 20 minutes. He explained the hurt and pain his son’s sudden death had caused to his family.

In the end, John Echaniz forgave Wiessing and even gave him a gift.

“I mentioned that Michael wore a blue rosary on his wrist, just like this one. I would like you to have this,” John Echaniz said. “Even if you can’t take this particular rosary with you, you are going to a dark place, and I hope the prayer can be a light to your darkness.”

Wiessing must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.