34º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio firefighters respond to 2-alarm structure fire just west of downtown

Fire was called in just before 7 a.m. in 800 block of Buena Vista Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a 2-alarm structure fire just west of downtown early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Buena Vista Street, not far from South Frio Street and Interstate 10.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Firefighters are presently working to put out the fire. Massive flames could be seen from the building, which is located next to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. The flames were still going as of 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. Roads in the area are likely closed off as emergency crews work at the scene. The fire is causing some traffic delays near I-35 at Cesar Chavez.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 32 units responded to the call.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email