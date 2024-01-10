San Antonio firefighters respond to 2-alarm structure fire just west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters have responded to a 2-alarm structure fire just west of downtown early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Buena Vista Street, not far from South Frio Street and Interstate 10.

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

Firefighters are presently working to put out the fire. Massive flames could be seen from the building, which is located next to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. The flames were still going as of 7:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. Roads in the area are likely closed off as emergency crews work at the scene. The fire is causing some traffic delays near I-35 at Cesar Chavez.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major fire causing some traffic delays near I-35 at Cesar Chavez. Fire reported at 800 Buena Vista. Take caution in area as fire crews work scene. pic.twitter.com/aCt1BUoWHU — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) January 10, 2024

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 32 units responded to the call.

