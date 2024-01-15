REMINDER: The deadline for Open Enrollment is quickly approaching on Tuesday

The deadline for comprehensive healthcare coverage through the federal government’s health insurance marketplace is Jan. 16.

Open Enrollment gives anyone who doesn’t have health insurance the opportunity to find an affordable healthcare plan for themselves or their family. It’s also a time for people currently under marketplace plans to either change that plan or continue it.

New in 2024, many consumers will now have access to expanded financial assistance thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA was passed in 2022 and provides financial assistance for Marketplace consumers.

“Right now, with the increased financial help that’s available, we’re finding that four out of five customers can find a plan for $10 or less a month,” said Sharon Graham, Regional Administrator of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

There are hundreds of healthcare options for families looking for different needs. These plans cover everything from emergency services, prescription drugs, doctor visits and much more.

Open enrollment opened in November and was supposed to close on January 15, but because of the MLK Holiday, it now ends at 11:59 p.m. on January 16.

