23º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

REMINDER: The deadline for Open Enrollment is quickly approaching on Tuesday

Enrolling in healthcare coverage will allow you to take care of yourself year-round

Halee Powers, News Producer

Tags: Open Enrollment, Health Insurance, Health

The deadline for comprehensive healthcare coverage through the federal government’s health insurance marketplace is Jan. 16.

Open Enrollment gives anyone who doesn’t have health insurance the opportunity to find an affordable healthcare plan for themselves or their family. It’s also a time for people currently under marketplace plans to either change that plan or continue it.

New in 2024, many consumers will now have access to expanded financial assistance thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA was passed in 2022 and provides financial assistance for Marketplace consumers.

“Right now, with the increased financial help that’s available, we’re finding that four out of five customers can find a plan for $10 or less a month,” said Sharon Graham, Regional Administrator of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services.

There are hundreds of healthcare options for families looking for different needs. These plans cover everything from emergency services, prescription drugs, doctor visits and much more.

Open enrollment opened in November and was supposed to close on January 15, but because of the MLK Holiday, it now ends at 11:59 p.m. on January 16.

You can learn more about Open Enrollment and how to sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Halee Powers is a KSAT producer primarily focused on digital newscasts and events.

email