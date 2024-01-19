WATCH LIVE: Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez capital murder trial, Day 4

SAN ANTONIO – The capital murder trial of Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Friday.

Avelar-Rodriguez is accused in the fatal shooting of Nicholas “Trey” Milanovich, 23, and Julia Wright, 21, on Sept. 30, 2018.

Wright was found outside an apartment in the 8600 block of Fairhaven Street. Milanovich was found in his bed inside his apartment.

During the third day on the trial Thursday, a more than two-hour long interrogation video was shown to the jury.

The video showed Avelar-Rodriguez admitting to the murders, but said he was forced to kill by his girlfriend Melissa Cortez.

With the help of a Spanish translator, the defendant said Cortez, who sold drugs, had issues with Milanovich and didn’t like the fact that he was selling drugs.

“She made me and told me, ‘No, you’re going to do it because if not, it, well I’m going to have someone do something to you,’” Avelar-Rodriguez said in the video. He goes on to say that Cortez was even present the night of the murders and gave him the gun to shoot the victims.

“The truth is I did fire,” Avelar-Rodriguez said. “I fired at both of them. Then I opened the door and I left.”

Avelar-Rodriguez said he had never done anything like this before and was scared Cortez would find out that he was telling the detective what happened.

This capital murder trial is close to wrapping up with closing arguments expected Friday morning.

The case is finally being tried in court after several years of delays.

If Jilson Avelar-Rodriguez is found guilty, he would automatically be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole since the prosecution is not seeking the death penalty.

