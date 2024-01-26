58º
8 men face charges in Boerne prostitution sting

Suspects all face felony charges of solicitation of prostitution

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

City of Boerne water tower. (Christopher Shadrock, City of Boerne)

Eight men were arrested Thursday in a day-long sting operation conducted by Boerne police, according to a news release.

Investigators said the operation was designed to target those looking to solicit prostitutes.

All eight men arrested face charges of solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony, including:

• Antonio Ramiro, 30

• David Rodriguez, 25

• Joseph Jimenez, 20

• Marco Garcia Cisneros, 51

• Mark Camero, 30

• Tobe Lee Whitley, 44

• Victor Miguel Acosta Garcia, 44

• Willie Wallace, 48

Police added that two of the men, Ramiro and Wallace, also face charges of marijuana possession and Whitley is already a registered sex offender.

