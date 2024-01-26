8 men face charges in Boerne prostitution sting

Eight men were arrested Thursday in a day-long sting operation conducted by Boerne police, according to a news release.
Investigators said the operation was designed to target those looking to solicit prostitutes.
All eight men arrested face charges of solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony, including:
• Antonio Ramiro, 30
• David Rodriguez, 25
• Joseph Jimenez, 20
• Marco Garcia Cisneros, 51
• Mark Camero, 30
• Tobe Lee Whitley, 44
• Victor Miguel Acosta Garcia, 44
• Willie Wallace, 48
Police added that two of the men, Ramiro and Wallace, also face charges of marijuana possession and Whitley is already a registered sex offender.