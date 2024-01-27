San Antonio student builds modified toy car to help 3-year-old with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-year-old boy’s life got a little easier when he was gifted a modified red toy car to help him move around independently.

Yetzael Enrique Perales suffers from Nemaline myopathy, making it hard for him to breathe on his own and causing muscle weakness throughout his body.

“The first year, I would ask God, ‘Why? Why us?’ Now I ask, ‘For what?’ because he has a purpose,” said Brenda Perales, Yetzael’s mom. “I have learned so much from him, and I’m a better person every day thanks to him.”

Marcelo Martinez Sotomayor, a senior at TMI Episcopal, came up with something that’ll give Yetzael a chance to get around on his own.

Martinez Sotomayor used a 3D printer and regular store-bought items to modify the toy car to fit Yetzael’s body, even adding a trailer for Yetzael’s medical equipment. He then removed the steering wheel and made two joysticks the controls of the gas, brakes, and steering.

“I did have to rewire it, which I would say was probably more on the difficult end of this whole project,” said Martinez Sotomayor.

The student turned a three-month-long project into endless new memories and opportunities for Yetzael.

“He’s going to have that liberty to be able to move where he wants because he likes to make decisions on his own, too,” said Perales.

It’s safe to say Martinez Sotomayor passed his assignment, and Yetzael’s mom is grateful.

“Thank you so much. Keep doing this for more kids for more people, and continue helping the community of San Antonio,” said Perales.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here