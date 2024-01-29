67º
Local SAPD officer, K9 chosen to work security at 2024 Super Bowl

SAPD Airport Officer Gabe Mercado, dog Rocky are heading to Las Vegas on Feb. 1

Tiffany Huertas, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Officer and K9 duo are taking on a big assignment and securing this year’s Super Bowl.

The pair has been trained to work large events, but it will be their first time ever working the game.

San Antonio Airport Police Officer Gabe Mercado and his four-legged partner Rocky help keep travelers safe and next month, they will be keeping football fans safe.

Rocky is a six-year-old German Shepard and an explosive detection K9.

“We will be providing security. There’s going to be K9′s from all around the world. They will be inside the stadium and outside the stadium, ensuring everyone is safe before everyone is enjoying the festivities,” Gabe Mercado, San Antonio Airport Police Officer said.

Mercado and Rocky leave to Las Vegas on February 1, 2024.

The San Antonio Police Department has sent other teams to the Super Bowl before.

The department is also currently recruiting officers.

