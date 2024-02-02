Student cuts another student with a knife inside IDEA Carver College Preparatory classroom, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A student attacked a fellow student with a knife inside a classroom Friday morning at IDEA Carver College Preparatory.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy armed with a knife walked over to a 13-year-old boy and “cut the left side of his upper body.”

The victim was treated for a “superficial cut,” school officials said in a statement. Police said he was taken to a hospital.

The student with the knife was arrested, police said.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the cutting.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the public charter school located in the 200 block of Robinson Place.