Student cuts another student with a knife inside IDEA Carver College Preparatory classroom, police say

Victim taken to hospital with superficial injury; other student was arrested

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Crime, IDEA Carver Academy, IDEA Public Schools
SAN ANTONIO – A student attacked a fellow student with a knife inside a classroom Friday morning at IDEA Carver College Preparatory.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy armed with a knife walked over to a 13-year-old boy and “cut the left side of his upper body.”

The victim was treated for a “superficial cut,” school officials said in a statement. Police said he was taken to a hospital.

The student with the knife was arrested, police said.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the cutting.

The investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. at the public charter school located in the 200 block of Robinson Place.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

