Texas Democrats host news conference in response to GOP border efforts

SAN ANTONIO – Several congressional Texas Democrats hosted a virtual news conference Sunday in response to Republican efforts at the border to obstruct the federal government at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.
The news conference ended Sunday morning.
The following Democrats took part in the news conference:
- Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20)
- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18)
- Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)
- Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34)
- Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29)
- Congressman Greg Casar (TX-35)
- Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30)
RELATED ON KSAT.COM
Texas’ standoff with the feds in Eagle Pass is igniting calls for secession and fears of violence