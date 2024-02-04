69º
Texas Democrats host news conference in response to GOP border efforts

Tags: Eagle pass, Texas, U.S. Border
FILE - Texas troopers stand near a "No Trespassing" sign and concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande at Shelby Park, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. The mayor of Eagle Pass, a Texas border city that's at the center of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's aggressive measures to curb migrant crossings, accused the state Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, of a new escalation, saying state troopers closed Shelby Park without asking permission. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Several congressional Texas Democrats hosted a virtual news conference Sunday in response to Republican efforts at the border to obstruct the federal government at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

The news conference ended Sunday morning.

The following Democrats took part in the news conference:

  • Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20)
  • Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18)
  • Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28)
  • Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34)
  • Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29)
  • Congressman Greg Casar (TX-35)
  • Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30)

