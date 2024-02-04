Texas Democrats host news conference in response to GOP border efforts

FILE - Texas troopers stand near a "No Trespassing" sign and concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande at Shelby Park, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. The mayor of Eagle Pass, a Texas border city that's at the center of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's aggressive measures to curb migrant crossings, accused the state Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, of a new escalation, saying state troopers closed Shelby Park without asking permission. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)