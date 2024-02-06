Great Clips, Kawasaki offering 15,000 free mullet haircuts ahead of this weekend’s big football game

Kawasaki has partnered with Great Clips to give 15,000 people a mullet ahead of Sunday's big game.

Business in the front, party in the back.

That’s the phrase used to describe a mullet haircut and it’s also the tagline for Kawasaki’s new RIDGE side x side vehicle.

To celebrate Kawasaki’s Super Bowl commercial which celebrates the mullet, the vehicle company has partnered with Great Clips to give 15,000 fans a free mullet ahead of Sunday’s big game.

Starting Tuesday, people can register online to receive a coupon for a free “business in the front, party in the back” haircut at any participating Great Clips salon. Additional fans that register will receive a $2 off coupon that can be used for a future haircut at Great Clips. Coupons can be redeemed through February 23, 2024.

Watch Kawasaki’s Super Bowl commercial below: