68º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Tree replanting program proposed for Oak Wilt-afflicted San Antonio neighborhoods

Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito (D7) suggests helping replace dying oaks with other native trees

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, City Hall, Trees, Oak Wilt

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio councilwoman has proposed a program to help fill the gaps in San Antonio’s tree canopy caused by Oak Wilt.

Oak Wilt is a fungal infection that can cause oak trees to slowly die. It is spread through open wounds and root systems, and a Texas A&M Forest Service map shows it’s most prevalent in the Northwest parts of Bexar County, especially outside Loop 410.

Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito (D7) submitted a council consideration request (CCR) for a program to help replace infected oaks with other native trees after they are removed. It would apply to trees on both public and private land.

She suggests paying for it through the city’s Tree Mitigation Fund, which developers have to pay into when they remove too many trees.

“It’s important so that these neighborhoods can keep their tree canopies. That makes up a lot of the character of these neighborhoods,” Alderete Gavito said in a Zoom interview. “It’s also important because, you know, we’re seeing so much about heat islands in San Antonio. We need to protect our green spaces. And so this is just another effort in doing so.”

Gavito’s district stretches from Woodlawn Lake to Loop 1604. The council representatives for the other four northernmost districts also signed on to support her request.

The councilwoman did not have an estimate on how much would be spent on the program or how many trees might be planted.

The idea will first need to go before the council’s Governance Committee.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email