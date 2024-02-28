Landscaper shot at far West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A landscaper working at a far West Side apartment complex was shot by a disgruntled person on the property, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Highway 90 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man, believed to be in his 30s, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

SAPD was unsure what prompted the shooting but believed the shooter could have been a resident.

Police have not made any arrests but did say they were working off a general description of the shooter.