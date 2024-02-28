61º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Landscaper shot at far West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Highway 90 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, SAPD, Shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A landscaper working at a far West Side apartment complex was shot by a disgruntled person on the property, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred in the 6300 block of Highway 90 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man, believed to be in his 30s, lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

SAPD was unsure what prompted the shooting but believed the shooter could have been a resident.

Police have not made any arrests but did say they were working off a general description of the shooter.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.

email