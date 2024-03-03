Pre-K 4 SA South Education Center under construction will include classrooms for infants and toddlers

SAN ANTONIO – There is another option for parents looking for child care on the Southeast side of San Antonio.

“We are going to have infant, toddler classrooms that we have never had before,” said Sarah Baray, CEO of Pre-K 4 SA.

A new Pre-K 4 SA South Education Center is under construction located on East Southcross and South W. W. White Road.

“We were lucky enough to partner with Peter Holt who generously donated the land for the site, so that’s really an important piece in that, but it was located in an area where we were looking to build a site because we know this is a childcare desert,” Baray said.

Pre-K 4 SA has another South Education Center located near South East Military Drive and South New Braunfels Avenue, but this new facility will replace it.

“Pre-K 4 SA, we have four of our own schools, plus we operate the Gardendale Early Learning program in Edgewood School District, but we partner with over 100 different providers throughout the city to help them deliver high quality early learning in a variety of different settings,” Baray said.

Baray said data collected at Pre-K 4 SA shows their programs have not only impacted the children of San Antonio but the lives of their families.

“One study showed that families that participate for Pre-K 4 SA’s extended day program which is for famlies that work full time or going to school, earned about $15,000 more a year just from having access to that program. So its having a big impact on the current workforce, but also the workforce of the future,” Baray said.

The center is expected to open for the 2025-2026 school year.