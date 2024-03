(Copyright 2024 by Archewell Foundation - All rights reserved.)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time with the women as they worked on their projects.

SAN ANTONIO – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Archewell Foundation’s San Antonio Welcome Project on Friday.

The Welcome Project supports women who have relocated from Afghanistan to help them find a community.

The day ended with Meghan and Prince Harry joining the women for a home-cooked meal.