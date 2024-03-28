Jefferson Bodega announces permanent closure after five years

SAN ANTONIO – A quirky convenience store on the West Side has announced it is closing.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the owners of Jefferson Bodega said the store will close after five years as they face “new horizons and fresh challenges.”

Recommended Videos

“With a heavy yet grateful heart, we’re reaching out to share some bittersweet news,” the post reads. “As custodians of the Bodega journey, we’ve always held a deep commitment to leaving a positive mark wherever we tread. In this spirit, we’ve poured our hearts and souls into Bodega, striving each day to make it a place of warmth, community, and joy.”

They also thanked the community for their support and camaraderie over the years.

Luke and Lisa Horgan opened the store at 1005 Donaldson Ave. in 2019, providing locals with food, drinks and items not typically found at corner stores. Some of those items included fruity craft beer, Tajin-flavored gummy bears, and kelp salt-flavored Lay’s potato chips.

The space also held markets, events and concerts.

A previous KSAT report states the convenience store was listed for sale last fall. The store closed in December due to a family emergency but hosted pop-up markets earlier this year.

In an Instagram post in February, the store posted, “It’s never been about snacks. It’s never been about us. It’s always been community. It’s always been love.”

Read also: