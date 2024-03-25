TJ’s Hamburgers on South Side reopens after sudden closure

TJ’s Hamburgers, located in the 2300 block of West Southcross Boulevard, is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular hamburger joint on the South Side has reopened after suddenly closing last year.

The owner of TJ’s Hamburgers, Javier Cantu, confirmed the reopening to KSAT on Monday.

Recommended Videos

Cantu said the restaurant had a soft opening last week and is now fully back in business.

“We’re bringing back the South Side staple, and we’re going to bring up the customer service, and we’re going to bring back the quality to where it should be. We’d like for you guys to come see us and see for yourselves,” Cantu said.

Cantu said word got around town fast last week that the classic restaurant was reopening.

On Monday, there were a bunch of people at the eatery and they were elated they could finally sink their teeth into one of the burgers.

The restaurant had previously closed for six months after serving the San Antonio community since 1973, Cantu shared with KSAT.

The closure brought shock and confusion to not only loyal customers but to eaters across the city.

TJ’s Hamburgers, located in the 2300 block of West Southcross Boulevard, is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.