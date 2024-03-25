81º
TJ’s Hamburgers on South Side reopens after sudden closure

Owner says restaurant had a soft opening last week, is now fully back in business

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

SAN ANTONIO – A popular hamburger joint on the South Side has reopened after suddenly closing last year.

The owner of TJ’s Hamburgers, Javier Cantu, confirmed the reopening to KSAT on Monday.

Cantu said the restaurant had a soft opening last week and is now fully back in business.

“We’re bringing back the South Side staple, and we’re going to bring up the customer service, and we’re going to bring back the quality to where it should be. We’d like for you guys to come see us and see for yourselves,” Cantu said.

Cantu said word got around town fast last week that the classic restaurant was reopening.

On Monday, there were a bunch of people at the eatery and they were elated they could finally sink their teeth into one of the burgers.

The restaurant had previously closed for six months after serving the San Antonio community since 1973, Cantu shared with KSAT.

The closure brought shock and confusion to not only loyal customers but to eaters across the city.

TJ’s Hamburgers, located in the 2300 block of West Southcross Boulevard, is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

About the Authors:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

