SAPD says man shot on West Side is not cooperating with authorities

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 24-year-old man injured in a West Side shooting is refusing to cooperate with officers in their investigation.

Police responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. Saturday near a residence on the 7100 block of Stone Fence Road.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim lying in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound in his right thigh.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. His condition is unclear at this time.

As SAPD began its investigation, officers said the victim did not have a description of any potential suspects and was considered uncooperative with investigators.

The department’s investigation remains ongoing.