77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man suffers critical injuries after being shot multiple times on highway, police say

Officers found a vehicle had smashed into the concrete barrier, and the driver, 19, was shot several times

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio
Generic photo of police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot multiple times on a highway, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Interstate 35 Northbound.

Recommended Videos

Officers responded to the upper level of the highway after receiving reports of an accident, SAPD said.

Multiple calls then started coming in for a shooting at the same location, according to police.

Officers found a vehicle had smashed into the concrete barrier, and the driver, 19, was shot several times, according to police.

SAPD said the man was trying to receive help from other people driving on the highway.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email