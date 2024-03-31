Man suffers critical injuries after being shot multiple times on highway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot multiple times on a highway, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Interstate 35 Northbound.

Officers responded to the upper level of the highway after receiving reports of an accident, SAPD said.

Multiple calls then started coming in for a shooting at the same location, according to police.

Officers found a vehicle had smashed into the concrete barrier, and the driver, 19, was shot several times, according to police.

SAPD said the man was trying to receive help from other people driving on the highway.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.