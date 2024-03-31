SAPD says machete-wielding suspect injures man who found him with another woman

San Antonio police said it is on the lookout for a 23-year-old suspect accused of stabbing another man with a machete on Sunday.

A 22-year-old woman called 911 around 2:15 a.m. from her home on the 1200 block of Bandera Road.

The male victim, who is 31 years old, told police he was attacked by the suspect with a machete. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hands.

When the suspect first arrived at the residence, investigators said he found the male victim with the woman, who is also the mother of the suspect’s child.

The woman told officers that the 23-year-old suspect allegedly threatened to kill her with the machete. The suspect fled the home with their daughter and left the machete behind, police said.

Authorities said they are searching for the suspect and his daughter. He will be facing at least one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in connection with the suspect’s alleged threat toward the woman.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.