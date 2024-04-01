Man caught on camera stealing BCSO patrol bicycle, sheriff’s office says

A man is being sought after he was caught on surveillance camera stealing a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office patrol bicycle.

According to BCSO, surveillance video shows the man entering the open sally port area at the Bexar County Courthouse shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The video showed the man riding the bike heading south on Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, BCSO said.

The man was wearing a blue Under Armor baseball cap, a white long-sleeved shirt or hoodie, green or gray pants, and brown shoes. He had no visible identifying features such as scars or tattoos, BCSO said.

The bike has a value of about $1,500.

If you know who the man is or have information about the incident, call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or send an email to BCSOTIPS@bexar.org. Callers with tips can remain anonymous.