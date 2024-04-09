Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into San Antonio this weekend

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2023 tour of the West with a stop in San Antonio on Saturday, Oct. 21.

SAN ANTONIO – The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into San Antonio this weekend.

The truck will be outside North Star Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. It will be parked on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough Avenue.

Fans of Hello Kitty can snag new limited-edition collectibles, including an iridescent tote, a keychain, a pin, patches, a ringer tee & lilac tee, a 3-piece cookie set, and a giant cookie.

Some of the fan favorites available include the ceramic sprinkle mug, macarons, thermals, and more.

Since 2014, the truck has toured different U.S. cities to allow fans to buy exclusive and limited-edition Hello Kitty-themed treats and merchandise.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments so no cash will be allowed.

