Man hit by SUV on I-10 near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late 30s or early 40s is in critical condition after being run over by a vehicle near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the man tried crossing all the lanes on I-10 near Frio Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Someone in an SUV hit the man while he tried crossing, according to police.

Police mentioned the man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV stayed behind and is not expected to face charges.

Police said there is gridlocked traffic in the area due to the crash and a car fire down the road.