City of San Antonio announces closures for Friday, April 26 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day/Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO – Most City of San Antonio offices will be closed on Friday, April 26 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day and Battle of Flowers.

Public safety and Emergency services will remain in operation.

Other city services will operates as follows:

Public Safety

Police will be on duty.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and from 5-11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions by pressing option 1.

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910), Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799), and Abatement Teams will not be operational.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

Downtown visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday; however, standard parking rates will apply at all City-operated garages and lots.

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Recycling, organics, and garbage will operate on regular collection days.

Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed.

Bulky waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Bitters, Frio City Road, Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed.

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Open:

City parks and trails.

Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD’s detention center.

Doris Griffin Senior Centers (manned by WellMed personnel).

La Villita and Market Square shops.

Closed:

Central Library and all branch libraries.

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office.

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center.

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites.

All Metro Health clinics and offices.

San Antonio Municipal Court.

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center.

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section.

SAFD Administrative Offices.

Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers.

Child Care Services administrative offices.

Carver Community Cultural Center.

Alamodome Offices and Box Office.

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices.

Solid Waste Management Department Administrative Offices.

Development Services Department.

Economic Development Department

Office of Historic Preservation.

Planning Department.

Neighborhood and Housing Services.

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, including Vital Records

Spanish Governor’s Palace

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas.

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square.

Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers, CEO and corporate office.

